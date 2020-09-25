GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus

- GBP/USD’s bounce remains capped near 1.2780.
- UK Sunak’s furlough scheme offers temporary reprieve.
- US dollar looks to regain poise ahead of Durable Goods data.
Having faltered the bounce once again near 1.2780 region, GBP/USD remains side-lined near 1.2750 ahead of the London open, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally and cautious optimism.
The greenback is off the overnight lows and holds steady so far this Friday, prompting subdued trading in the cable amid a lack of fresh catalysts.
The market mood remains cautiously optimistic amid hopes over a UK COVID-19 late-stage vaccine trial and US stimulus deal, which limits the bounce in the US dollar across its major peers. The US dollar index trades modestly flat at 94.37, having partially recovered from the NY lows to 94.20 reached amid mixed US data and Wall Street bounce.
The cable once again attempted a modest recovery after the UK’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak rolled out measures in its job protection scheme, as the country battles the second-wave of coronavirus-induced restrictions. The unexpected jump in the September CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales also offered some reprieve to the GBP bulls.
Meanwhile, optimism over a post-Brexit transition trade deal also aided the rebound in the major from two-month lows of 1.2675. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that it is in the interest of both sides to have a trade deal between the UK and the EU.
Next of note for the pair remains the BOE’s Q3 Quarterly Bulletin and US Durable Goods data for near-term trading opportunities.
GBP/USD: Technical levels
Technically, the price is ranging in a symmetrical triangle formation on the hourly chart since Tuesday. The bulls are now eyeing to clear the falling trendline resistance at 1.2769 to confirm a bullish breakout, which could add legs to the correction move higher. Alternatively, the rising trendline support at 1.2705 is the level to beat for the bears.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2750
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3019
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.273
|Daily SMA200
|1.2722
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.269
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2698
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2607
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes first 1% weekly loss since May
EUR/USD is on track to register its first 1% weekly decline since the first week of May. Coronavirus resurgence to keep euro under pressure in the near-term. Dollar to benefit from the US fiscal impasse, election uncertainty.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus
Having faltered the bounce once again near 1.2780 region, GBP/USD remains side-lined near 1.2750 ahead of the London open, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally and cautious optimism.
Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high
Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign.
US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Duplicating the retail sales slowdown
Purchases of long-lasting consumer products are projected to moderate after the three strong months that followed the shutdown in March and April. New orders for durable goods are forecast to gain 1.5% in August after climbing 11.4% in July, 7.7% in June and 15% in May.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...