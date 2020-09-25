GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD’s bounce remains capped near 1.2780.
  • UK Sunak’s furlough scheme offers temporary reprieve.
  • US dollar looks to regain poise ahead of Durable Goods data.

Having faltered the bounce once again near 1.2780 region, GBP/USD remains side-lined near 1.2750 ahead of the London open, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally and cautious optimism.

The greenback is off the overnight lows and holds steady so far this Friday, prompting subdued trading in the cable amid a lack of fresh catalysts.

The market mood remains cautiously optimistic amid hopes over a UK COVID-19 late-stage vaccine trial and US stimulus deal, which limits the bounce in the US dollar across its major peers. The US dollar index trades modestly flat at 94.37, having partially recovered from the NY lows to 94.20 reached amid mixed US data and Wall Street bounce.

The cable once again attempted a modest recovery after the UK’s Finance Minister Rishi Sunak rolled out measures in its job protection scheme, as the country battles the second-wave of coronavirus-induced restrictions. The unexpected jump in the September CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales also offered some reprieve to the GBP bulls.

Meanwhile, optimism over a post-Brexit transition trade deal also aided the rebound in the major from two-month lows of 1.2675. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that it is in the interest of both sides to have a trade deal between the UK and the EU.

Next of note for the pair remains the BOE’s Q3 Quarterly Bulletin and US Durable Goods data for near-term trading opportunities.

GBP/USD: Technical levels

Technically, the price is ranging in a symmetrical triangle formation on the hourly chart since Tuesday. The bulls are now eyeing to clear the falling trendline resistance at 1.2769 to confirm a bullish breakout, which could add legs to the correction move higher. Alternatively, the rising trendline support at 1.2705 is the level to beat for the bears.

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2750
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3019
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.273
Daily SMA200 1.2722
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2781
Previous Daily Low 1.269
Previous Weekly High 1.3007
Previous Weekly Low 1.2777
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2725
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2607
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.288

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes first 1% weekly loss since May

EUR/USD eyes first 1% weekly loss since May

EUR/USD is on track to register its first 1% weekly decline since the first week of May. Coronavirus resurgence to keep euro under pressure in the near-term. Dollar to benefit from the US fiscal impasse, election uncertainty. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus

GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2750, awaits fresh impetus

Having faltered the bounce once again near 1.2780 region, GBP/USD remains side-lined near 1.2750 ahead of the London open, as the bull-bear tug-of-war extends amid a stall in the US dollar’s rally and cautious optimism.

GBP/USD News

Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Duplicating the retail sales slowdown

US Durable Goods Orders August Preview: Duplicating the retail sales slowdown

Purchases of long-lasting consumer products are projected to moderate after the three strong months that followed the shutdown in March and April. New orders for durable goods are forecast to gain 1.5% in August after climbing 11.4% in July, 7.7% in June and 15% in May.

Read more

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures