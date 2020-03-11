GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2900 mark, moves little post-UK budget announcement

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD was seen digesting the early volatility triggered by the BoE’s emergency rate cut.
  • The UK budge proposals failed to impress the GBP bulls or provide any meaningful impetus.

The GBP/USD pair managed to hold its neck above the 1.2900 round-figure mark, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below session tops post-UK budget announcement.

As investors looked past the Bank of England's surprise move to cut interest rates by 50 bps points, the pair consolidated the intraday volatile swings. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the UK budget proposal to increase the level of spending on public infrastructure.

Adding to this, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak unveiled massive coronavirus fiscal measures, which included providing temporary loans to businesses and 80% guarantee of bank loans of up to 1.2m to small businesses.

The budget proposals were exactly the kind of anticipated targeted stuff that would help businesses to survive the coronavirus outbreak. The British pound did get a minor boost but struggled to gain any meaningful traction and held steady near the 1.2920-30 region.

Conversely, the US dollar maintained its heavily offered tone and failed to gain any respite from slightly higher-than-expected US consumer inflation figures. A weaker greenback seemed to be the only factor lending some support at least for the time being.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.294
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.2911
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2942
Daily SMA50 1.3008
Daily SMA100 1.2994
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3129
Previous Daily Low 1.2882
Previous Weekly High 1.3049
Previous Weekly Low 1.2741
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2976
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2572
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3313

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

