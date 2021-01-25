GBP/USD hits fresh session lows, eyes test of 1.3650 as euro slides

- Cable currently trades at lows of the day in the 1.3650s.
- GBP/USD is being dragged lower by weakness in the euro on Monday.
GBP/USD is being dragged lower by weakness in the euro on Monday. Versus the US dollar, sterling and the euro have a positive correlation, which is unsurprisingly really given that geographical proximity and trade interdependence of the UK and EU (i.e. economic weakness in one seeps into the other).
Cable currently trades at lows of the day in the 1.3650s and EUR/USD continues to press lower, having only very briefly managed to surpass the 1.3700 level during the early part of the European morning. At present, the pair trades lower by about 0.1% or just over 15 pips on the day, but if the current downtrend in EUR/USD persists, the pair is likely to drop further.
Why the Euro is underperforming
There hasn’t been much for EUR traders to cheers over the weekend/on Monday;
1) French President Emmanuel Macron could announce a new national lockdown in France as soon as Wednesday night, to start before the end of the week and last at least three weeks, reported Journal du Dimanche. French government minister Beaune was asked about a possible lockdown this morning but said nothing has been decided yet, which seems to be the official government stance right now. Bloomberg cites French scientists as warning that infections driven by the UK variant will probably surge in the country in coming weeks.
2) Anxiety is growing in Brussels over the blocks sluggish vaccination drive when compared to key competitors; the UK has administered more than 10 doses per 100 people, the US just over six per 100 and the EU under two doses per 100, according to FT data.
3) Last Friday, AstraZeneca informed the EU that it would be cutting deliveries to the bloc by 60% in Q1, to just 31M doses. The vaccine maker said it was unable to forecast Q2 deliveries and blamed the drop in deliveries on problems in its Belgium factory. This came about a week after Pfizer delayed a large portion of its planned deliveries to the bloc.
4) Concerns over political instability in Italy; it is looking more and more likely that Italian PM Giuseppe Conte will resign from his post in a bid to form another coalition government that would have the ability to pass the necessary legislation in the coming weeks/months. Conte is also said to increasingly like the idea of an early election given his strong standing in the polls.
UK News
GBP’s focus has for now been much more on downbeat euro price action as opposed to on UK news. In fact, UK news has been much more positive; 1) Moderna said that its vaccine is effective against the UK strain of Covid-19 (though might be less effective against the South African strain), 2) UK PM Johnson was talking about potentially easing lockdown as early as mid-February (although whether the government will go through with this remains to be seen and risks seem tilted towards a longer lockdown).
Here is the bad news from the weekend; 1) UK PM Boris Johnson said last Friday that the new strain looks to be 30% deadlier as well as more transmissible than the original, rising the scope for tougher/longer lockdowns, 2) Johnson is set to approve a border crackdown on people entering the country and 3) the UK government is reported to have quietly extended lockdown laws until 17 July 2021, meaning there is scope for lockdowns to continue until then.
Pandemic aside much was made in the UK press regarding the Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowing to seek to hold another independence referendum if she wins elections in May. SNP members have been discussing “alternative routes” to a referendum if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses and would seek to pass a bill to organise such a vote if there is another pro-independence majority in the Scottish parliament after May’s elections. This does not seem to have weighed on GBP too badly.
GBP/USD key levels
GBP/usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3671
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.322
|Daily SMA200
|1.2942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.21 ahead of Biden's speech
EUR/USD has been extending its falls after the German IFO Business Climate disappointed with 90.1 points. Earlier, it rose as the Biden administration continued promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers.
GBP/USD is struggling below 1.37 as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.37, paring its gains. The US dollar is recovering ahead of President Biden's speech and despite a fall in US yields. In the UK, concerns about the government's vaccine policy are weighing on the pound.
Bitcoin bids farewell to $40,000 as downswing targets $22,000
The cryptocurrency weekend session was characterized by mixed price reactions across the board, starting with Ethereum upswing toward $1,500 and Bitcoin's stability above $30,000. Besides Ether's rally, other selected altcoins such as Aave, Uniswap, Synthetix and SushiSwap spiked massively.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.