GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as tension mounts ahead of the Fed decision. Will Powell propel the pound higher or pummel it? Taper talk is the key, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See – Federal Reserve Preview: Forecast from 12 major banks
The bias is bearish
“The US Federal Reserve is set to leave its policy unchanged but will have to acknowledge the improving economic environment in the US.”
“Every month, the Fed creates $120 billion to purchase bonds on markets. Before raising short-term rates, the Washington-based institution would gradually reduce its purchases. Powell and his colleagues can kick off such a process by signaling they would lay out a plan for tapering in June. If the Fed unleashes such a hint, GBP/USD would fall sharply. On the other hand, if he keeps his steady course and refrains from any signals, sterling would soar.”
“Johnson's alleged comments of preferring ‘bodies piling up in the streets’ over a lockdown, disagreements over the Northern Irish protocol – and the pricing of Britain's successful campaign means sterling is vulnerable. In case markets are undecided about the Fed and the dollar's direction, GBP/USD could fall while others hold their ground against the greenback.”
“Pound/dollar has slipped below the 50 Simple Moving Average(SMA) on the four-hour chart, but it holds above the 100 and 200 SMAs. Upside momentum has disappeared, serving as another bearish sign. All in all, cable's strength is diminishing.”
“Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3860, followed by 1.3820, a trough from last week. Resistance is at 1.3920, the peak on Tuesday, followed by 1.3950 and the all-important 1.40 level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
