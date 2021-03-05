GBP/USD hangs near weekly lows, just above mid-1.3800s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday amid a broad-based USD strength.
  • The downside seems limited as the focus shifts to the release of the US monthly jobs report.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly trading range, around the 1.3860 region in the last hour.

Following a brief consolidation through the early part of the trading action on Friday, the pair met with some fresh supply and extended the previous day's retracement slide from weekly tops. The GBP/USD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the key 1.4000 psychological mark and witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Thursday amid the Powell-inspired rally in the US dollar.

The Fed Chair Jerome Powell – speaking at an online event hosted by the Wall Street Journal – said that the recent surge in the US Treasury bond yields was not a disorderly move. Powell's remarks disappointed some investors anticipating immediate action to curb a sharp rise in long-term yields. This, in turn, triggered a sell-off in the fixed income market and boosted the USD demand.

This comes on the back of the optimistic outlook for the US economic recovery, which has been fueling speculations for a possible rise in inflation. Apart from this, expectations for a larger government borrowing to fund a massive $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package continued pushing the US bond yields higher and lifted the key USD index to three-month tops on the last trading day of the week.

That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for now, as investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US jobs data. The closely watched NFP report is scheduled for release later during the early North American session, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, repeated failed attempts to conquer the 1.4000 mark and acceptance below the 1.3900 level favours bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below mid-1.3800s will reaffirm the negative outlook and set the stage for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's recent sharp corrective slide from the vicinity of mid-1.4200s, or near three-year tops touched on February 24.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3872
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.389
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3922
Daily SMA50 1.3747
Daily SMA100 1.3494
Daily SMA200 1.3162
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4017
Previous Daily Low 1.388
Previous Weekly High 1.4243
Previous Weekly Low 1.389
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3965
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3841
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3704
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3978
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4066
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

