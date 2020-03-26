Zooming out from the rapid movements to the cable’s four-hour chart is showing a gradual uptrend, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.

Key quotes

“GBP/USD is benefiting from upside momentum and the Relative Strength Index is below 70 – outside overbought conditions.”

“Initial resistance awaits at 1.1975, which was the high point on Wednesday. It is followed by 1.20, a round number which has also provided support last week.”

“Support awaits at 1.18, another round level that held the currency pair up. It is followed by 1.1710, a temporary cap earlier.”