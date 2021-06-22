GBP/USD flirts with session lows, around 1.3900 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed fresh selling on Tuesday and eroded a part of the overnight strong gains.
- The Fed’s hawkish turn, rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure.
- The downside is likely to remain limited as the focus remains on the BoE meeting on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3900 mark.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong intraday rally of nearly 150 pips from two-month lows and faced rejection near 100-day SMA on Tuesday. Following the previous day's modest pullback, the US dollar was back in demand and remained well supported by the Fed's sudden hawkish turn last week. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some fresh downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
It is worth recalling that the Fed surprised investors at the end of June policy meeting and brought forward its timetable for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes. The so-called dot plot pointed to two rate hikes by the end of 2023 as against policymakers projection for no increase until 2024 in the March meeting. This, along with the overnight solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, underpinned the USD.
On the other hand, concerns about the EU-UK collision over Norther Ireland protocol held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British pound. Adding to this, worries that the decision to delay the final stage of easing lockdown measures could hinder the nascent UK economic recovery further undermined the sterling. That said, expectations for a hawkish tilt from the Bank of England should help limit the downside.
Hence, the key focus will remain on the upcoming BoE meeting on Thursday. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move amid absent relevant UK economic data. Meanwhile, the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index, might also do little to provide any impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3906
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3934
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4103
|Daily SMA50
|1.4025
|Daily SMA100
|1.394
|Daily SMA200
|1.3603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4133
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.388
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3735
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4036
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4135
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.