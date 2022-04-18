- GBP/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Monday.
- Bets for a more aggressive Fed, the risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven greenback.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday descent and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 1.3000 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
Following an early uptick to the 1.3065 region, the GBP/USD pair met with a fresh supply on Monday and move back closer to the YTD low touched last week. This marked the third successive day of a negative move and was sponsored by sustained US dollar buying, bolstered by expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed.
The markets seem convinced that the US central bank will hike interest rates at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish comments from New York Fed President John Williams on Thursday, which was seen as a further sign that even more cautious policymakers are on board for bigger rate hikes.
This, along with concerns that a protracted Russia-Ukraine war would put upward pressure on commodity prices and the already high inflation, remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off mood offered additional support to the safe-haven buck and exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in Europe could help limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US. Nevertheless, the bias seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3011
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0049
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1.306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3262
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
