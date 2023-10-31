GBP/USD fails to hold above the 20-day SMA, eyes on BoE and Fed

- The Cable slightly retreated and closed Tuesday with 0.15% losses at 1.2150.
- Markets aren’t discounting rate hikes for this week’s BoE and Fed meetings.
- Focus will be set on both bank's statements and their Chairman’s pressers.
- The BoE will release a fresh macro forecast.
In Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD traded in the 1.2120 - 1.2200 range, closing with mild losses around 1.2150. On the USD side, it gained momentum with the DXY Index, advancing to 106.70, mainly driven by a cautious market mood. In that sense, as the economic calendar was empty with no relevant reports released by the US or the UK, the Greenback’s strength explained the pair’s trajectory.
On the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) side, investors await more clues on the bank’s stance, specifically on how they are assessing the recent robust economic reports and how they would impact their policy stance as they may give the officials reasoning to continue hiking. That being said, since the September meeting, inflation and job creation have decelerated, which would favour the case of the Fed finishing its tightening cycle with no hikes in the remainder of 2023. Markets have already discounted a pause for Wednesday's announcement, and the odds of a hike in December are still low but the bank's stance will likely impact the expectations for the last meeting of 2023.
On the Bank of England’s side, investors aren’t foreseeing a hike and will also look for clues for placing their bets for the next meetings on the bank’s statement and on Andrew Bailey’s words. Regarding the forecasts, there are growing expectations that as recent economic activity data came in weak, the bank will revise to the downside growth estimations while inflation projections are expected to be revised to the upside as prices remain stubbornly high.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
Analysing the daily chart, GBP/USD presents a bearish outlook for the short term. Both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remain in negative territory, and the pair is below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), which highlights the continued dominance of bears on the broader scale.
Support levels: 1.2100, 1.2080, 1.2050.
Resistance levels: 1.2180 (20-day SMA), 1.2200, 1.2250.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2148
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2179
|Daily SMA50
|1.234
|Daily SMA100
|1.2567
|Daily SMA200
|1.2438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.209
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.207
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2114
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2198
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."