GBP/USD fails to break the 1.3600 figure as sellers emerge, pushing the pair towards 1.3570s

- The British pound barely losses some 0.12% as the New York session ends.
- A risk-off market mood and higher US T-bond yields boosted the greenback, weighed on the pound.
- GBP/USD is neutral, though a break above 1.3600 would expose a challenge of the 200-DMA.
On Monday, US central bank’s rising rates expectations and omicron woes dampened the market sentiment, boosting the safe-haven peers like the greenback and the Japanese yen, the strongest currencies of the G8. That said, the British pound retreats from daily highs and turns into negative territory, down some 0.12% in the North American session, trading at 1.3579 at the time of writing.
Higher US Treasury yields boost the buck
In the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury yield advance one basis point sits at 1.778%, a tailwind for the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.26%, currently at 95.97, weighing on the GBP/USD pair.
During the New York session, a report from Goldman Sachs (GS), revealed that the bank estimates four rate hikes in 2022. The same report noted that the Fed could begin to reduce its balance sheet by mid-2022.
In the same tone, JP Morgan brought forward the first hike to the Federal Funds Rate (FFR), from June to March.
GBP/USD traders attention turns to US inflation figures and the testimony of Federal Reserve policymakers Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard against the US Senate Banking Committee.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has a neutral bias, though it has been seesawing around the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3554 for the last five days. Worth noting that GBP bulls showed around the abovementioned and broke a nine-month-old downslope trendline on January 7, exposing the 1.3600 figure.
The GBP/USD’s faced strong resistance at 1.3600. A breach of the latter would expose November 4 daily high at 1.3698, followed by the 200-DMA at 1.3737.
On the flip side, a break below the 100-DMA would expose the trendline mentioned above around the 1.3525-50 region, which once cleared would reveal the 1.3500 figure, followed by the January 3 daily low at 1.3431.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3579
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3595
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.34
|Daily SMA50
|1.3399
|Daily SMA100
|1.3557
|Daily SMA200
|1.374
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3597
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3528
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3554
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.348
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3619
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3688
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
