- GBP/USD reached a three-day low of 1.2113, as sellers target 1.2100 for the next support.
- US economic data paints a solid economy, with New Home Sales rising 12.3% in September.
- UK data shows Manufacturing PMI remains in recessionary territory, and the labor market is easing.
GBP/USD prolonged its losses for two consecutive days after the pair reached a two-week high of 1.2288 but failed to crack the 1.2300 mark. Fundamental news and geopolitical risks weighed on the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.2116, down 0.35%.
Geopolitical risks and weak UK data, a headwind for the GBP/USD
Risk aversion continues to drive the financial markets. Newswires revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing its army for a ground offensive, recommending civilians in Gaza to head south. He added he would not give details, and the time of the invasion would be reached by consensus.
Earlier in the New York session, US economic data continued to paint a solid economy in the country. The US Census Bureau revealed that New Home Sales were above August’s figures, with September sales rising 12.3%, compared to the former -8.2% plunge. On Tuesday, S&P Global revealed that business activity in manufacturing and services continues to expand despite 525 bps of tightening by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remains on the backfoot after S&P Global reported that Manufacturing PMI remains in recessionary territory, while employment data indicates the labor market is easing. Growing speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) would keep rates unchanged at 5.25% at the upcoming November 2 meeting increased
Overall, the GBP/USD could extend its losses towards the 1.20 handle, as the economy docket in the United States (US) would feature Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Durable Good Orders, and unemployment claims. If US GDP comes above expectations, that could trigger further downside on the GBP/USD.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/USD remains downward biased, and it could accelerate its downtrend once it breaks below the October 19 low of 1.2089. A breach of the latter will expose October’s low of 1.2037 before the pair tests March 15 low of 1.2010. Conversely, if the major remains above 1.2100, that could keep buyers hopeful of reclaiming 1.2200.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2116
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2389
|Daily SMA100
|1.2582
|Daily SMA200
|1.2443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2289
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly High
|1.222
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2113
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.0550 as Wall Street turns negative
The US Dollar gained momentum late on Friday, following reports that Israel expanded ground operations in Gaza. Stocks turned to the downside while Gold and crude oil prices jumped. EUR/USD retreated toward 1.0550, erasing daily gains.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2150 area ahead of the weekend
After spending the majority of the day in a tight range near 1.2100, GBP/USD rose toward 1.2150 in the American trading hours. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment and week-end flows seem to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair edge higher.
Gold stabilizes near $1,980 in choppy day
Gold stabilized near $1,980 after testing $1,990 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield extended its sideways grind below 4.9% after PCE inflation data came in line with market expectations and made it difficult for XAU/USD to find direction.
NEO price rallies as founder outlines plans to develop Ethereum-compatible sidechain
NEO, an open-source blockchain platform announced the creation of a sidechain that resists Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) attacks and is compatible with Ethereum.
NatWest lowers guidance, as FCA reviews bank conduct
It’s not been a great year for the NatWest Group share price, and it got even worse this morning, the shares plunging to 30-month lows, after the bank lowered its full year guidance on NIM.