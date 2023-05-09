Share:

GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since April 2022.

UK inflation woes, Brexit optimism supersede Britain’s political disappointment to allow Cable buyers to retake control.

US Dollar fails to cheer upbeat yields amid debt-ceiling woes, banking turmoil.

White House talks on US debt ceiling expiration will be the key ahead of US, UK data, BoE.

GBP/USD renews its intraday high near 1.2635 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from the multi-month top heading into Tuesday’s London open.

The Cable pair buyers took a breather amid the UK holiday on Monday, which in turn portrayed the quote’s retreat from the highest levels since April 2022. However, fresh optimism surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) optimism, coupled with the US Dollar’s failure to defend the latest gains, recall the Pound Sterling buyers.

In doing so, the quote ignores recently printed downbeat prints of the UK Halifax House Prices for April, down to -0.3% versus 0.2% market forecasts and 0.8% previous readings.

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports upbeat Brexit news and allows the GBP/USD to remain firmer. “EU leaders have signaled their desire to reset relations with the UK, seven turbulent years on from the seismic Brexit vote.”

On the same line is the Financial Times (FT) news saying, “The Bank of England (BoE) is set to raise interest rates to their highest level since 2008 on Thursday in the wake of official data last month that showed inflation remained stubbornly high.”

It should be noted that the political disappointment for the ruling Conservative Party in the UK’s local elections and the US Dollar’s corrective bounce amid firmer US Treasury bond yields challenge the GBP/USD bulls ahead of the key BoE and the US inflation numbers.

Before that, US President Joe Biden can propel the market moves as he braces to confront Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and top congressional Democrats at the White House on Tuesday for a debt-ceiling extension.

Should the US policymakers surprise markets with the positive outcome and a deal to avoid the US default, the recently upbeat US inflation expectations may help the GBP/USD pair to pare its latest gains near the multi-month high.

Technical analysis

GBP/USD retreats from the 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of its moves from April 03 to May 02 amid the overbought RSI (14) conditions. The same joins the quote’s inability to provide a daily closing beyond May 2022 peak surrounding 1.2665 to prod the Cable buyers.