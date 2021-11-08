GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3550

- Cable rises further from monthly lows amid a weaker dollar.
- DXY retreats from monthly highs toward 94.00.
- US inflation data due on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be watched closely.
The GBP/USD pair is recovering on Monday after falling last week to 1.3423, the lowest level in a month and slightly above the YTD low. During the American session, cable rose to 1.3578, reaching a fresh intraday high. It is hovering around 1.3550, up more than 70 pips for the day.
The recovery in GBP/USD is being driven by a weaker US dollar across the board. The greenback is retreating after last week rally, continuing the move that started on Friday after the NFP.
Higher US yields are not helping the greenback. The 10-year stands t 1.48%, (up more than 2%). The DXY is falling for the second day in a row, testing 94.00. US inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday will be watched closely.
Market participants continue to digits the last week’s Bank of England meeting. The dovish tone from the central bank weighed on the pound. During Monday’s European session, the pound strengthened for the first time since the meeting and rose across the board.
Still, what the BoE did and the Brexit concerns could still impact on GBP. “The outlook for GBP will be guided by expectations regarding the pace of BoE policy tightening relative to the policy decisions taken by other major central banks such as the Fed and the ECB. On the margin, UK politics concerning the issues of Brexit and sleaze may also impact the performance of GBP”, explained analysts at Rabobank.
Supported again above 1.3400
The decline of GBP/US found support above 1.3400, like what happened back in September. If it breaks below, the pound would likely accelerate to the downside. On the upside, a firm recovery above 1.3600 should strengthen the bullish outlook.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3553
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.3499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3761
|Daily SMA200
|1.3849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3509
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3424
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3698
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3424
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3477
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3457
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3446
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3615
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
