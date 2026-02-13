TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI

  • Gold attracts fresh buyers following the previous day’s downfall to the weekly low.
  • Dovish Fed bets act as a headwind for the USD and underpin the precious metal.
  • Traders now look to the latest US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.
Gold recovers swiftly from weekly low, climbs back closer to $5,000 ahead of US CPI
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) regains positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and recovers a part of the previous day's heavy losses to the $4,878-4,877 region, or the weekly low. The commodity has now moved back closer to the $5,000 psychological mark as traders keenly await the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path. The outlook will, in turn, play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding bullion.

In the meantime, the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released on Wednesday forced investors to scale back their bets for a Fed rate cut in March. This keeps the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, afloat above a two-week low, which, in turn, triggered the overnight decline in Gold prices. That said, traders are still pricing in the possibility that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times in 2026. Furthermore, Thursday's unimpressive US Jobless Claims data caps the USD.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance fell to 227K during the week ending February 7. This was higher than 222K estimated, but lower than the previous week’s revised 232K print. Moreover, Continuing Claims rose to 1.862 million during the week ending January 31, highlighting the underlying weakness in the labor market that has been prevalent over the past year. This, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD and revives demand for the Gold.

Furthermore, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets – turns out to be another factor driving flows toward safe-haven Gold. It remains to be seen, however, if the XAU/USD pair can build on the momentum or if bulls opt to wait for the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report before placing fresh bets.

XAU/USD 1-hour chart

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Gold’s mixed technical setup warrants caution for aggressive traders

The overnight breakdown through the weekly trading range could be seen as a key trigger for the XAU/USD bears. The lack of follow-through selling and resilience below the $4,900 mark warrants some caution. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) turns higher through the Signal line near the zero level, and the histogram flips positive, suggesting a transition to improving bullish momentum.

Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 44.72 (neutral) after rebounding from oversold territory, supporting a tentative recovery in intraday tone. With the RSI still below 50, rallies could be capped, whereas a MACD slip back beneath the Signal line and zero would reassert bearish pressure and extend consolidation. Nevertheless, the momentum remains supported while the MACD holds above zero and the positive histogram widens, though a contracting histogram would hint at fading impetus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD tests nine-day EMA support near 1.1850

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1870 during the Asian hours on Friday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 56 stays above the midline, confirming steady momentum. RSI has eased but remains above 50, indicating momentum remains constructive for the bulls.

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3600 vs. USD; looks to US CPI for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive through the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark as traders await the release of the US consumer inflation figures before placing directional bets.

Gold: Will US CPI data trigger a range breakout?

Gold: Will US CPI data trigger a range breakout?

Gold retakes $5,000 early Friday amid a turnaround from weekly lows as US CPI data loom. The US Dollar consolidates weekly losses as AI concerns-driven risk-off mood stalls downside. Technically, Gold appears primed for a big range breakout, with risks skewed toward a bullish break.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stay weak as bearish momentum persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple stay weak as bearish momentum persists

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure, extending losses of over 5%, 6% and 4%, respectively, so far this week. BTC trades below $67,000 while ETH and XRP correct after facing rejection around key levels. With bearish momentum persisting and prices staying weak, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers