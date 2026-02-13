GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests 1.3600 support near lower ascending channel boundary

GBP/USD remains subdued for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3600 during the European hours on Friday. The technical analysis of the daily chart indicates an ongoing bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel pattern.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, at 51 is neutral after cooling from overbought territory. RSI around 50 underscores a range-bound phase; a push above 60 would bolster upside continuation.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rises, supporting the broader advance. The nine-day EMA caps the upside near term, with price below it yet holding above the 50-day EMA. A daily close back above the nine-day EMA would strengthen bullish pressure. If the pair fails to reclaim the short-term average, the pullback could extend into consolidation as momentum eases while the rising trend remains intact.

The GBP/USD pair is testing the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3580, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3524. Further declines would put downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair, testing the support reversal zone around 1.3350.

On the upside, the immediate barrier is seen at the nine-day EMA at 1.3632, followed by 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, reached on January 27. Further advances would support the GBP/USD pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4150, followed by 1.4248, the highest level since April 2018.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

