TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

  • Solana price stabilizes at $79 on Friday after correcting by over 9% so far this week.
  • US-listed spot SOL ETFs recorded inflows of $11.60 million through Thursday, breaking two consecutive weeks of withdrawals.
  • Derivatives data indicates a cautious outlook, as funding rates turn negative alongside falling open interest.
Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Diverging indicators restrain Solana’s recovery

Institutional demand for Solana returns this week. SoSoValue data shows that Solana spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded inflows of $11.60 million through Thursday, ending two consecutive weeks of withdrawals. If this trend continues and intensifies, SOL price could recover in the upcoming days.

Total SOL spot net inflow weekly chart. Source: SoSoValue

In addition to positive flows, CryptoQuant’s summary data indicates a positive outlook, despite ongoing price weakness. SOL spot and futures market show large whale orders, cooling conditions, and buy dominance, hinting at a potential recovery.

However, derivatives markets signal caution among traders. CoinGlass data shows SOL’s funding rate flipped negative on Friday, reading -0.0014%, indicating that short positions are paying longs and hinting at a bearish sentiment. 

In addition, Solana’s open interest fell to $4.96 billion on Friday, down steadily since mid-January and reaching levels not seen since mid-April 2025. This drop in OI reflects waning investor participation and projects a bearish outlook.

These divergences highlight growing uncertainty among traders and weaken bullish conviction, capping Solana’s recovery.

Solana’s funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass
Solana open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bears aiming for the $60 mark

Solana’s price extended its correction this week, falling nearly 9% after an 8.62% decline in the previous week. As of writing on Friday, Solana is trading at $79.04.

If Solana continues its downward spiral, it could extend the decline toward the February 6 low of $67.50. A close below this could extend further losses toward the next key psychological level at $60.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 26, an extreme oversold condition, indicating strong bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also showed a bearish crossover on January 19, which remains intact with rising red histogram bars below the neutral level, further supporting the negative outlook.

SOL/USDT daily chart

However, if SOL recovers, it could extend the advance toward the key psychological level at $80.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Crypto Today: Ethereum, XRP hold baseline support as Bitcoin struggles to find upside strength

Bitcoin hovers around $67,000, weighed down by risk-off sentiment as reflected by ETF outflows. Ethereum steadies toward the $2,000 psychological threshold despite fading institutional support.

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stalls near $67,300 resistance as downside risks linger

Bitcoin (BTC) price is steadying at $67,000 on Thursday and faces resistance near the previously broken lower consolidation boundary at $67,300, signaling potential downside risk ahead.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin: The worst may be behind us

Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading at $65,000 at the time of writing on Friday, after reaching a low of $60,000 during the early Asian trading session. The Crypto King remained under pressure so far this week, posting three consecutive weeks of losses exceeding 30%.