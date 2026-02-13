TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Canada: Spending momentum cools into 2026 – RBC Economics

Canada: Spending momentum cools into 2026 – RBC Economics
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

RBC Economics’ Consumer Spending Tracker report, authored by Abbey Xu and Rachel Battaglia, shows Canadian cardholder spending softening in January 2026 after strong late‑2025 gains. Core retail sales fell on a three‑month average, with discretionary goods and essentials leading declines, while travel held up. Earlier months in 2025 still showed resilient, promotion‑driven spending, but regional data now point to slower growth and fading momentum.

Card data show softer but resilient demand

"The broader trends remain constructive, but January’s softness suggests some loss of momentum as households moved past the holiday spending period."

"Travel was a notable exception. Growth slowed from December’s pace, but spending didn’t slip into negative territory on a three-month average, suggesting demand remained relatively steady in early 2026."

"While regional spending hierarchies remained relatively stable through the second half of 2025, the shifting economic backdrop will set the stage for potential reshuffling. Decelerating population growth will have differentiated impacts with Ontario and B.C. at risk of population declines."

"This deceleration is consistent with our base case forecast for household consumption to grow slower in the rest of 2025, but enough to enable modest gross domestic product expansion in Q3 despite weakness in the industrial sector."

"Despite the pessimistic indicators, consumer spending has remained more resilient than indicators would suggest—continuing to provide underlying support for the economy, even as other sectors face challenges."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1850 in European trading on Friday. A broadly cautious market environment paired with modest US Dollar demand undermines the pair ahead of the Eurozone GDP second estimate and the critical US CPI data. 

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD holds moderate losses at around 1.3600 in the European session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction. The US Dollar remains supported amid softer risk tone and ahead of the US consumer inflation figures due later in the NA session on Friday. 

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold retreats from the vicinity of the $5,000 psychological mark, though sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session. Traders now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Fed policy path. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding bullion.

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January’s Consumer Price Index data on Friday, delayed by the brief and partial United States government shutdown. The report is expected to show that inflationary pressures eased modestly but also remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers