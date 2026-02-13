TRENDING:
US CPI
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF edges up above 0.7000 following negative Swiss CPI data

  • USD/CHF climbs back above 0.7700 but remains on track for a 0.5% weekly decline.
  • Negative Swiss CPI figures have added pressure on the Swissie.
  • Investors remain cautious on Friday, awaiting the release of January's US CPI data.
USD/CHF edges up above 0.7000 following negative Swiss CPI data
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) posts moderate gains against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Friday, returning to levels above 0.7700 to trade at 0.7714 at the time of writing. The pair, however, remains trapped within the last two days' trading range, and is on track for a 0.5% weekly loss.

The CHF dropped against its main peers on Friday following negative Inflation figures in Switzerland. Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data released on Friday has shown a 0.1% contraction in January, below expectations for a flat reading, while annual inflation remained steady at 0.1%, meeting the market consensus.

Pressure on the SNB to cut rates below zero

These figures add pressure on the Swiss National Bank to ease its monetary policy further, bringing the benchmark interest rate below the current 0% level, a measure that SNB President Martin Schlegel is reluctant to adopt. Nevertheless, Schlegel affirmed last week that inflation is the bank’s greater concern and that they will do everything they can to ensure price stability, which leaves all options open.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, is enjoying a mild tailwind on Friday, favoured by the risk-averse market mood amid the latest AI-induced reversal in equity markets. 

Investors, however, remain reluctant to place large directional bets on the US Dollar, awaiting the release of the US CPI figures, due later on the day, aiming for further insight into the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. US inflation is expected to have remained steady at 0.3% in January, and to have eased to a 2.5% year-on-year rate, from 2.7% in December.

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (MoM)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office on a monthly basis, measures the change in prices of goods and services which are representative of the private households’ consumption in Switzerland. The CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The MoM figure compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Feb 13, 2026 07:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -0.1%

Consensus: 0%

Previous: 0%

Source: Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland

Economic Indicator

Consumer Price Index (YoY)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office on a monthly basis, measures the change in prices of goods and services which are representative of the private households’ consumption in Switzerland. The CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Feb 13, 2026 07:30

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 0.1%

Consensus: 0.1%

Previous: 0.1%

Source: Federal Statistical Office of Switzerland

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1850 ahead of EU/ US data

EUR/USD remains in the negative territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1850 in European trading on Friday. A broadly cautious market environment paired with modest US Dollar demand undermines the pair ahead of the Eurozone GDP second estimate and the critical US CPI data. 

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD keeps losses around 1.3600, awaits US CPI for fresh impetus

GBP/USD holds moderate losses at around 1.3600 in the European session on Friday, though it lacks bearish conviction. The US Dollar remains supported amid softer risk tone and ahead of the US consumer inflation figures due later in the NA session on Friday. 

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold trims intraday gains to $5,000 as US inflation data loom

Gold retreats from the vicinity of the $5,000 psychological mark, though sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session. Traders now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures for more cues about the Fed policy path. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the non-yielding bullion.

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

US CPI data set to show modest inflation cooling as markets price in a more hawkish Fed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January’s Consumer Price Index data on Friday, delayed by the brief and partial United States government shutdown. The report is expected to show that inflationary pressures eased modestly but also remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana Price Forecast: Mixed market sentiment caps recovery

Solana (SOL) is trading at $79 as of Friday, following a correction of over 9% so far this week. On-chain and derivatives data indicates mixed sentiment among traders, further limiting the chances of a price recovery.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers