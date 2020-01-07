GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney

- GBP/USD keeps the losses flashed the previous day as BOE’s Carney signal further rate cuts.
- UK MPs debate on PM’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill, MEPs will express disappointment from British stance on EU citizens.
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK. That said, the pair’s latest weakness could be attributed to the Bank of England (BOE) Governor’s dovish comments.
The BOE’s Governor Mark Carney recently crossed wires while being interviewed by the Financial Times (FT). The UK’s central banker emphasized that the BOE can still cut the rates close to zero.
Read: BoE Carney: Global economy is headed for a liquidity trap – FT
The British Members of the Parliaments (MPs) returned from the Christmas break on Tuesday and began debating on the UK PM Boris Johnson’s EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill. The bill was passed during the later part of 2019 and is back to the Commons for reconsideration prior to making its way forward towards being the law. Although the Swiss National Party (SNP) and the Labour Party tried hard with harsh amendments during the debate, they might have to witness a disappointment after the voting on Thursday considering the Tory majority.
Elsewhere, the Guardian relied on a leaked document to spread the news that the Members of European Parliament (MEPs) will express its “grave concern” about the attitude of Boris Johnson’s government to the 3.3 million EU citizens living in the UK following threats of deportation made by a British minister. Furthermore, the British watchdog, the Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC), rapped UK PM Johnson’s party for failing to assess the full impact of his Brexit deal, as per the UK Mirror.
On the other hand, the US dollar manages to recover amid better than forecast prints of the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders. Also supporting the greenback were sighs of relief amid the absence of the US-Iran war.
Market players will now keep an eye over the trade/political headlines as the UK PM and the European Council President Von der Leyen Commission will see each other and might discuss Brexit during their first confrontation.
Technical Analysis
Prices fail to overcome short-term symmetrical triangle, currently between 1.3100 and 1.3200, a break of which could recall either the high of 2020, at 1.3280, or 50-day SMA level of 1.3012 depending upon the side of the break.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3119
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.3166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3119
|Daily SMA50
|1.3003
|Daily SMA100
|1.2719
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3285
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3053
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3024
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3317
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro pressuring 1.1142 support rolling into Asia
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
USD/JPY: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance
USD/JPY is reversing up from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking down from a bearish wedge pattern.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.