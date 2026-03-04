TRENDING:
Australian Dollar remains subdued following GDP data

  • Australian Dollar holds losses despite the GDP rose 0.8% QoQ in Q4 2025, accelerating from 0.5% in Q3.
  • S&P Global Australia Services PMI fell to 52.8 in February from 56.3, signaling slower services growth.
  • The US Dollar gained as fading expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
AUD/USD extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 0.7010 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair remains under pressure following the release of Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. Attention now turns to the US ISM Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), due later in the day.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Wednesday that the economy expanded 0.8% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in Q4 2025, accelerating from 0.5% in Q3 and exceeding market expectations of 0.6%. On an annual basis, Q4 GDP rose 2.6%, up from 2.1% in the previous quarter and above the 2.2% consensus forecast.

Final figures indicated that the S&P Global Australia Services PMI declined to 52.8 in February from 56.3 in January, signaling a continued but slower expansion in services activity. The Composite PMI eased to 52.4 from 55.7. While this marked the seventeenth consecutive month of growth in private-sector output, the pace of expansion has moderated since the start of the year.

The AUD/USD pair also weakened amid renewed demand for the US Dollar (USD), supported by fading expectations of imminent rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Rising Oil prices, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, have added to inflation concerns, prompting markets to scale back bets on near-term policy easing. Investors largely expect the US central bank to keep interest rates unchanged until summer, despite calls from US President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs.

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1530 region, or the lowest level since November 2025, and lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below the 1.1600 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to slide further.

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. 

Gold bounces back toward $5.200 amid sustained safe-haven flows

Gold bounces back toward $5.200 amid sustained safe-haven flows

Gold bounces back toward $5,200 in Wednesday's Asian session, moving away from an over one-week low. Sustained safe-haven flows, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, act as a tailwind for the bullion. However, a bullish US Dollar and reduced bets for more aggressive easing by the US Fed might keep a lid on the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI data due later in the day.

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

After holding firm heading into the last weekend, Ethereum whales have returned to action, pouncing on the volatility stemming from escalating military actions between the US and Iran.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

