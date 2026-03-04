WTI jumps to near $74.50 on Middle East conflict, Strait of Hormuz closure threatens oil supply

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $74.50 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The WTI jumps to its highest since June 2025 as a widening conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran severely disrupts global energy supplies.

Israeli and US forces pounded targets across Iran on Tuesday, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes around the Gulf as the conflict spread to Lebanon. A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and Iran will fire on any ship trying to pass.

US President Donald Trump said late Tuesday that the US navy will offer insurance to ships in the Gulf after Iran largely succeeded in shutting down the Strait of Hormuz. Trump added that the US military will accompany ships through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. The risk of an oil supply disruption in the Middle East could boost the WTI price in the near term.

According to the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly report, crude oil stockpiles in the US for the week ending February 27 climbed by 5.6 million barrels, compared to a rise of 11.4 million barrels in the previous week. The market consensus was for 2.19 million barrels.

Traders brace for the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report, which will be released later on Wednesday. A larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw indicates stronger demand and could lift the WTI price, while a bigger build than estimated signals weaker demand or excess supply, which might weigh on the WTI price.