BoE Carney: Global economy is headed for a liquidity trap – FT

The Bank of England governor, Marck Carney, is quoted by the Finacial Times as saying that the BoE successor still have monetary policy tools, but the global economy is headed for a liquidity trap.
Key notes
- The BoE can still cut rates close to zero.
- Warns central banks low on ammunition to fight recessions.
- Central banks low on ammunition to fight recessions, warns Mark Carney.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles below 1.1150 as dollar resumed advance
A better market mood helped the greenback recover ground, underpinned by upbeat local data. EUR/USD bounced after nearing the 1.1100 figure, but the upside remains limited.
Aussie the weakest ahead of Asia
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6858, barely bouncing from the level ahead of the close. Speculative interest ignored Aussie-positive factors, pair down for a fourth consecutive day.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
USD/JPY: Recovery falling short of reflecting buying interest
A better market mood helped the USD recover in detriment of safe-haven JPY. Speculative interest could resume yen buying on re-escalating Middle-East tensions. USD/JPY advanced for a second consecutive day, remains below critical 108.90.