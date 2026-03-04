TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

  • EUR/USD attracts sellers for the third straight day amid a combination of negative factors.
  • Rising geopolitical tensions continue to benefit the USD’s status as the reserve currency.
  • Concerns about the energy crisis weigh on the Euro and further contribute to the decline.
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1530 region, or the lowest level since November 2025, and lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below the 1.1600 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to slide further.

A broader conflict in the Middle East showed few signs of ceasing, fueling concerns over the inflationary effects of a prolonged war. This comes on top of reduced bets for more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and benefits the safe-haven US Dollar (USD). The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, retains its bullish bias and remains within striking distance of a three-month high, set on Tuesday, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the EUR/USD pair.

Meanwhile, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz raises worries about supply disruption from the key oil-producing region. Given Europe’s reliance on imported energy, a further rise in Crude and Natural Gas prices could act as a major economic shock. This turns out to be another factor that weighs on the shared currency and validates the near-term negative outlook for the EUR/USD pair. Traders now look forward to the release of the final Eurozone Services PMIs for short-term opportunities ahead of the US macro data.

Wednesday's US economic docket features the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The market focus, however, will remain glued to geopolitical developments, which will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD demand. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside and backs the case for a further near-term depreciating move.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.62%0.83%1.07%0.36%0.82%1.52%2.01%
EUR-1.62%-0.78%-0.55%-1.24%-0.79%-0.10%0.38%
GBP-0.83%0.78%0.04%-0.46%-0.01%0.68%1.17%
JPY-1.07%0.55%-0.04%-0.65%-0.20%0.55%0.96%
CAD-0.36%1.24%0.46%0.65%0.42%1.21%1.65%
AUD-0.82%0.79%0.01%0.20%-0.42%0.69%1.18%
NZD-1.52%0.10%-0.68%-0.55%-1.21%-0.69%0.49%
CHF-2.01%-0.38%-1.17%-0.96%-1.65%-1.18%-0.49%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1600, seems vulnerable near multi-month low

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1530 region, or the lowest level since November 2025, and lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Spot prices slide back below the 1.1600 mark during the Asian session and seem vulnerable to slide further.

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD slips below key averages as geopolitical risks mount

GBP/USD fell about 0.35% on Tuesday, settling around 1.3350 after slipping below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average for the first time since early December. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870, shedding over 500 pips in a series of lower highs and lower lows. 

Gold bounces back toward $5.200 amid sustained safe-haven flows

Gold bounces back toward $5.200 amid sustained safe-haven flows

Gold bounces back toward $5,200 in Wednesday's Asian session, moving away from an over one-week low. Sustained safe-haven flows, amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, act as a tailwind for the bullion. However, a bullish US Dollar and reduced bets for more aggressive easing by the US Fed might keep a lid on the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the US ADP report and ISM Services PMI data due later in the day.

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

Ethereum: Whales step up buying as short positions contract

After holding firm heading into the last weekend, Ethereum whales have returned to action, pouncing on the volatility stemming from escalating military actions between the US and Iran.

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Energy shock 2.0: Why rising Gas prices could hit the Euro

Even without a confirmed, sustained disruption, the mere risk to a key global energy chokepoint is enough to inject a significant premium into European Gas markets. And for the Euro, that matters.

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple falters amid sell-off jitters and negative funding rates

Ripple (XRP) has come under pressure, drifting lower to $1.35 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The over 2% correction looks poised to erase the previous day’s gains, which lifted the remittance token to $1.42.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers