Gold falls to near $5,100 as inflation fears weigh amidst Middle East conflict

Gold price (XAU/USD) faces some selling pressure near $5,100 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal falls amid a renewed US Dollar (USD) demand and dimming prospects for US rate cuts. The US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report will be published later on Wednesday.

Inflation concerns are resurfacing as oil prices rise, leading markets to reduce the likelihood of a Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut. The Greenback climbed to a three-month high, making USD-denominated gold more expensive for international buyers. Markets largely expect the US central bank to leave the interest rate unchanged until the summer, though US President Donald Trump has pushed for lower rates.

“The move lower in gold appears to be driven by a flight to liquidity - a flight to cash. We have a strong dollar and bond yields trading higher,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Nonetheless, the potential downside for the yellow metal might be short-lived, and flight to safety flows are driven by geopolitical risk. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said all personnel are accounted for after a drone hit the grounds of the US consulate in Dubai, per CNN. The US earlier closed embassies in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Lebanon and warned Americans to leave some countries in the region. Meanwhile, the Israeli army conducts a fresh land invasion into Lebanon's south to destroy Hezbollah and escalates airstrikes on the country.