  • GBP/USD reversal from 1.2350 extends to session lows at 1.2205.
  • Pound underperforms on BoE negative rates and Brexit risks.
  • Longer-term, the pound is seen at 1,3800 by year-end  – UOB.

 

The cable is dropping sharply on Wednesday, losing nearly 1% on the day after having peaked at 1.2353 to reach levels right above 1.2200. Investor’s concerns about negative interest rates in the UK and about the impact of the Brexit are punishing the sterling.

 

BoE and Brexit are weighing on the pound

Investors are selling the sterling on speculation that the Bank of England might cut interest rates below zero to support economic recovery. BoE governor, Andrew Bailey spooked the market last week opening the doors to negative interest rates and BoE chief economist Haldane’s comments dismissing it have not been enough to change investors’ sentiment towards the sterling.    

Furthermore, the lack of progress on the Brexit trade agreement with the EU and UK’s refusal to extend the transition period beyond the end of the year are increasing the odds of a no-deal exit from the Union, which is increasing negative pressure on the pound.

 

GBP/USD at 1.3800 by year-end – UBS

From a wider perspective, FX analysts at UOB see the GBP undervalued, and expect it to appreciate towards 1.3800 over the second half of the year, “Our preferred G10 currency to buy relative to the US dollar is the British pound. The currency remains deeply undervalued considering our estimate of purchasing power parity at 1.53. We target GBP/USD at 1.38 by year-end for our upside scenario, and 1.33 in our central scenario.”

 

GBP/USD key levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2211
Today Daily Change -0.0122
Today Daily Change % -0.99
Today daily open 1.2333
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2317
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2606
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2363
Previous Daily Low 1.2187
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2296
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2402
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2578

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

