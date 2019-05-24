GBP/USD ends week lower but far from the bottom, life after May?

- Pound is the worst performer for the week among majors.
- It recovered lost ground over the last 32 hours, moving off lows.
- A weaker US dollar contributes to the rebound in Cable.
The GBP/USD pair is about to end a volatile week lower but significantly away from the lows. The move to the upside of the last sessions could signal some consolidation ahead and even an extension of the recovery but most analysts continue the see a bearish outlook. Still, the political and the Brexit drama continues to be a critical driver.
The pair bottomed on Thursday at 1.2604, the lowest intraday level since January 3 and then started to recover boosted by a decline of the greenback. The weaker US Dollar has been the main driver of the move higher in GBP/USD. Near the end of the week, it is hovering around 1.2700 after hitting a 3-day high at 1.2730. Cable had on Friday the best performance in weeks after Theresa May’s resignation as UK PM and also following lower-than-expected US data.
Analysts at Rabobank point out that on the assumption that a new PM is successful in enticing parliament to back a Withdrawal Agreement, Cable could trade in the 1.33 area. “Scope for additional upside is possible if the new leader is showing signs of being able to unify the deeply divided Tory Party. If the rifts remain, the market could be focussing on the prospects of a general election in the months ahead and this is likely to cast a shadow over any recovery in the pound.” In a no deal scenario, they see GBP/USD moving toward 1.10.
Regarding the US Dollar, the Durable goods orders was another report to add to the recent soft data. “The US-Sino trade war has intensified and resulted in more demand for safe-haven US bonds. Weak US PMIs and housing data further increased demand, and the benchmark 10-year yield eventually dropped to the lowest levels since December 2017. In turn, the fall of yields made the greenback less attractive and triggered a sell-off. Disappointing durable goods orders also weighed on the USD”, wrote Yohay Elam, analyst at FXStreet.
In the UK, now all eyes are now on Boris Johnson, the most likely next PM. In the US, trade tensions and the bond market could continue to dominate the scenario. Data to be release includes GDP (second estimate) and Core PCE.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...