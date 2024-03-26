GBP/USD edges higher amid softer USD, upside potential seems limited

- GBP/USD attracts some buyers for the second straight day, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- Rising bets for an imminent interest rate cut by the BoE continue to cap gains for the GBP.
- The Fed’s projected three rate cuts in 2024 keep the USD on the defensive and lend support.
The GBP/USD pair trades with a mild positive bias during the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through buying and remains below mid-1.2600s, or the overnight swing high. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, favours bearish traders and warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 1.2475 area, or a five-week low touched last Friday.
The Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that expectations of interest rate cuts this year were not unreasonable. This comes after two BoE policymakers, who previously voted for higher rates, changed their positions to keep borrowing costs steady at 5.25%, which might continue to undermine the British Pound (GBP). The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, stalls the previous day's corrective pullback from the vicinity of the monthly peak amid the optimistic outlook for the US economy. This further contributes to capping the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Moreover, several Fed officials expressed concern about sticky inflation and stronger-than-expected US macro data. In fact, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic expects the US economy and inflation to slow gradually and anticipates only one rate cut this year. Separately, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that the US central bank needs to see progress in inflation and strike a balance with its dual mandate. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said that there are risks to easing policy too much or too soon as well as too late as the path of disinflation has been bumpy and uneven.
The Fed, however, had signalled last week that it remains on track to cut interest rates by 75 basis points this year, which acts as a headwind for the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the underlying bullish tone around the equity markets, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven Greenback and lend some support to the GBP/USD pair. Market participants now look to the US economic docket – featuring Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index– for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2643
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2722
|Daily SMA50
|1.268
|Daily SMA100
|1.2642
|Daily SMA200
|1.2592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2652
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2592
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2629
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2615
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
