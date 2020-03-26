GBP/USD eases from 1.20 mark post-BoE, downside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD stalled its intraday positive move near the key 1.20 psychological mark.
  • The BoE showed radiness to expand asset purchases and exerted some pressure.
  • The downside remains cushioned amid persistent bearish pressure around the USD.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone, albeit quickly retreated around 50 pips, to mid-1.1900s post-BoE announcement.

The pair stalled its intraday positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback from the key 1.20 psychological mark after the Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision and left interest rates unchanged at 0.10%.

The UK central bank, in the accompanying policy statement, indicated that MPC stands ready to expand asset purchase further if needed, which seemed to be the only factor that exerted some downward pressure on the British pound.

The downside, however, remained cushioned amid the prevailing bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained on the defensive in the wake of the Fed's unlimited QE and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Thursday.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the recent recovery move from 35-year lows or extends its intraday rejection slide as market participants now look forward to the US economic docket for a fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1952
Today Daily Change 0.0072
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 1.188
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2404
Daily SMA50 1.2766
Daily SMA100 1.2896
Daily SMA200 1.2673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1974
Previous Daily Low 1.1639
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1767
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1496
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1354
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2022
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2357

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

