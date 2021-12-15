GBP/USD drops to the 1.3200 area ahead of the FOMC statement

- Pound erases UK CPI gains, turns negative versus US dollar.
- GBP/USD key levels seen at 1.3300 and 1.3180.
- Traders await the FOMC statement, its projections and Powell.
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session amid a decline in equity prices and also ahead of the FOMC statement. GBP/USD dropped from weekly highs near 1.3285 to 1.3205, turning negative for the day.
The pound lost momentum and erased the gains that followed the release of higher-than-expected UK inflation data on European hours. Now, market participants have their attention set on the Fed.
The GBP/USD is moving sideways facing a strong resistance below 1.3300 while on the downside support is seen around 1.3180. Those two levels will likely be challenged during the next sessions.
Fed today, BoE tomorrow
The Federal Reserve will announce its decision at 19:00 GMT. The central bank will issue the statement and economic projections. Thirty minutes later Jerome Powell will deliver a press conference.
What the FOMC decides, its projections and Powell’s comments will likely rock markets, including the US dollar.
On Thursday, market participants will learn about the decision of the Bank of England. Market consensus sees no change in rates but some speculate with a rate hike amid rising inflation and an improvement in the labor market in the UK, offset by the surge of COVID cases. “We expect the BoE to leave policy on hold, with a message of COVID uncertainty and data dependency providing few clues to a February hike either, though they likely keep the option on the table. QE will conclude as expected this month”, said analysts at TD Securities.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3216
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3313
|Daily SMA50
|1.3502
|Daily SMA100
|1.3632
|Daily SMA200
|1.3778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3289
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3161
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.1250 as dollar’s momentum picks up
The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh weekly lows heading into the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement, with the greenback up across the FX board. Market players are ignoring tepid US macroeconomic figures, rather focusing on more tapering.
GBP/USD tests the 1.3200 area heading into Fed’s decision
Soaring UK inflation pushed GBP/USD up to 1.3282, although the pair now trades in the red amid renewed dollar’s demand. Stocks remain under pressure while US Treasury yields ticked higher as tensions mount.
Gold struggles to stage a rebound as focus shifts to FOMC meeting
The hawkish Fed expectations are undermining gold price heading into the policy announcements this Wednesday. Gold price is hovering near its two-week lows around $1,770 with its fate hinging on the Fed’s pace of tapering and rate outlook.
This hedge fund poured over $456 million into Ethereum in a week as ETH price dipped
A hedge fund has reaped the opportunity to buy the recent Ethereum price dip. Ether has recently dropped to a swing low of $3,675. Speculators believe the fund’s CEO caused fear, uncertainty and doubt to drive ETH price lower.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?