GBP/USD drops to 1.3700 after latest BoE headline

- GBP/USD posts modest daily losses in early American session.
- BoE announced Chief Economist Haldane will step down in June.
- US Dollar Index stays in the red after CPI data.
The GBP/USD pair came under modest bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to a daily low of 1.3695. As of writing, the pair was down 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3720.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot despite broad USD weakness
The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March rose to 2.6% on a yearly basis from 1.7% in February. Furthermore, the annual Core CPI, which excludes the volatile energy and food prices, edged higher to 1.6% and surpassed the market expectation of 1.5%. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index fell toward 92.00 and allowed GBP/USD to advance to 1.3750 area.
However, after the Bank of England (BoE) announced that Chief Economist Andy Haldane will quit his position and step down from the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) after June's meeting, the British pound lost its strength.
Reflecting the negative impact of this announcement on the GBP, the EUR/GBP pair jumped to its highest level since late February at 0.8713 and was last seen gaining 0.34% at 0.8695.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the pair could have a difficult time regaining its traction given the lack of interest in the GBP.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3716
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3804
|Daily SMA50
|1.3856
|Daily SMA100
|1.369
|Daily SMA200
|1.334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3777
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3669
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3621
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3896
EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data
EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.
S&P 500: Steady she goes as volatility and retail volume drops
Calm prevails across equity markets and it feels a bit eerie! There is no GameStop frenzy, no SPAC bubble, and no inflation pop to speak of. The only thing that is moving is the VIX volatility index!
XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740
XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.