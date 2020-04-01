GBP/USD drops below 1.2400 as coronavirus woes UK diplomats

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD refrains to respect the previous day’s pullback moves amid coronavirus-led pessimism.
  • UK’s death toll surges 27%, cases jump 14%, police pushed for strict lockdown.
  • US data, virus headlines will be the key.

Recently pressured due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), GBP/USD drops to 1.2380 while heading into the London open on Wednesday.

With a ‘shocking’ 27% rise in the deaths due to the deadly virus, not to forget a 14% surge in the cases, the UK’s policymakers are struggling to justify their efforts in taming the pandemic.

While updating about the figures, Reuters said, “official figures showed confirmed cases rose 14% between Monday and Tuesday to 25,150 as of Tuesday at 0800 GMT, the third day of increases around that rate - slowing from around 22-24% last Thursday and Friday.”

As a result, the UK police are being pushed for stricter measures to make sure that the lockdown goes as planned. The Health Secretary Tim Hancock, as per the BBC, mentioned that Hospitals should use spare laboratory space to test NHS staff in England for coronavirus who are self-isolating. “The advice comes as the government faces growing criticism over a lack of testing for frontline staff,” the news mentioned.

Elsewhere, the fears of a double-digit contraction in the US Q2 2020 GDP weighed on the market’s risk-tone during the early Asian session.

The UK’s economic calendar is mostly empty and hence coronavirus updates will keep the driver’s seat till the US session. Then, the ADP Employment Change and March month activity numbers from the world’s largest economy will be important to watch.

Technical analysis

Despite its recent weakness, GBP/USD struggles to carry its strength beyond 21-day SMA while staying below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month declines and 200-day SMA.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2379
Today Daily Change -38 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.31%
Today daily open 1.2417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2314
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2471
Previous Daily Low 1.2244
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2738

 

 

