Eurozone: Financial impulse points to solid growth – Commerzbank

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Dr. Marco Wagner introduces a new financial impulse indicator based on the Fed's FCI-G indicator that signals how strongly the financial environment is driving or slowing down the economy. The indicator currently signals strong support for Eurozone growth and Commerzbank projects around 1% growth in 2026 and 2027.

New indicator shows ongoing tailwinds

"The ECB is currently working on a “Macro-Finance Financial Conditions Index (MF-FCI).” We have developed such an indicator, based on the “Financial Conditions Indicator for US Growth (FCI-G)”, which the Federal Reserve has recently started to calculate for the US economy."

"Our financial impulse indicator suggests that local financial conditions are giving the eurozone economy a noticeable boost this year."

"Financing conditions are likely to remain favorable in 2026."

"This picture is unlikely to change significantly in 2027."

"We also expect house prices and stock prices to continue to rise."

"Overall, we expect economic growth of around 1% for the eurozone in both 2026 and 2027."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

EUR/USD revisits 1.1780, or daily lows

EUR/USD now comes under further selling pressure, breaking below the 1.1800 support to reach daily troughs on Thursday. The pair’s decline comes in response to a sudden bout of USD strength amid steady geopolitical tensions. Ealier in the day, the ECB’s Lagarde delivered cautious remarks, although the currency remained apathetic.

GBP/USD makes a U-turn, challenges 1.3500

GBP/USD rapidly leaves behind Wednesday’s strong advance, putting the 1.3500 support to the test on Thursday. Cable’s deep pullback follows the strong gains in the Greenback, while investors continue to pencil in a potential BoE rate cut in March.

Gold sticks to the bid bias, flirts with $5,200

Gold is now facing some downside pressure, hovering around the $5,170 region on Thursday. The precious metal adds to Wednesday’s optimism despite the Greenback trades in a firm fashion, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East keep the yellow metal bid for now.

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The FX market is minestrone soup these days. It is befuddled by conflicting data, rumors and small stories exaggerated out of proportion, and Trump-generated uncertainty. 

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 6.2% relief rally the previous day amid a broader downward trend.

