Fed’s Miran: The Fed should cut a percentage point this year
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that he has not seen anything worrisome yet in private credit despite some bumps, and added that prices right now seem stable, in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.
Key takeaways
Banks are overregulated and that harms credit creation, a big supporter of Bowman's agenda. Have not seen anything worrisome yet in private credit despite some "bumps".
Labor market data has been quite a bit better but it is too early to sound an all clear.
Do not think the US has an inflation problem now. AI will be "profoundly disinflationary".
Prices right now seem stable.
On food prices, notes that you can always find outliers.
The Fed should cut a percentage point this year, in four quarter point cuts that come sooner than later.
Do not know why AI along with destroying jobs would not also create new jobs.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.