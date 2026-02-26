TRENDING:
Fed’s Miran: The Fed should cut a percentage point this year

Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran said that he has not seen anything worrisome yet in private credit despite some bumps, and added that prices right now seem stable, in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday.

Key takeaways

Banks are overregulated and that harms credit creation, a big supporter of Bowman's agenda. Have not seen anything worrisome yet in private credit despite some "bumps".

Labor market data has been quite a bit better but it is too early to sound an all clear.

Do not think the US has an inflation problem now. AI will be "profoundly disinflationary".

Prices right now seem stable.

On food prices, notes that you can always find outliers.

The Fed should cut a percentage point this year, in four quarter point cuts that come sooner than later.

Do not know why AI along with destroying jobs would not also create new jobs.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%0.04%-0.23%0.09%0.18%0.25%0.11%
EUR0.02%0.06%-0.18%0.11%0.20%0.28%0.14%
GBP-0.04%-0.06%-0.27%0.05%0.15%0.22%0.08%
JPY0.23%0.18%0.27%0.33%0.42%0.47%0.36%
CAD-0.09%-0.11%-0.05%-0.33%0.09%0.16%0.02%
AUD-0.18%-0.20%-0.15%-0.42%-0.09%0.07%-0.07%
NZD-0.25%-0.28%-0.22%-0.47%-0.16%-0.07%-0.14%
CHF-0.11%-0.14%-0.08%-0.36%-0.02%0.07%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

