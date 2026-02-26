TRENDING:
BoE: Stronger data versus easing path – Standard Chartered

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Standard Chartered economists Christopher Graham and Saabir Salad argue that stronger UK activity data in early 2026 raises questions about how quickly the Bank of England will cut rates. They still expect a March cut and see scope for three reductions this year to a 3.00% terminal rate, but warn that a stronger recovery, domestic politics and trade risks could alter this path.

BoE easing path faces growth risks

"The pick-up in UK economic activity data since the start of the year calls into question whether the Bank of England (BoE) will be as willing to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting in March."

"On balance, we think recent labour market and inflation data should provide sufficient justification for another cut, with the unemployment rate once again rising in December and wage growth continuing to slow."

"Meanwhile disinflation resumed in January, and headline inflation is likely to fall sharply in April, which should help justify a further rate cut by the June policy meeting."

"Although we still see scope for three more rate cuts down to a terminal rate of 3.00% by year-end, a stronger recovery is a key risk to this view, and the third of our rate cuts this year remains a close call, likely to be shaped by whether the improvement in economic momentum proves sustainable."

"Domestic political risk related to any near-term leadership challenge (especially following local elections on 7 May) and renewed trade uncertainty from changes in US tariffs could upset the improvement in sentiment."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD revisits 1.1780, or daily lows

EUR/USD revisits 1.1780, or daily lows

EUR/USD now comes under further selling pressure, breaking below the 1.1800 support to reach daily troughs on Thursday. The pair’s decline comes in response to a sudden bout of USD strength amid steady geopolitical tensions. Ealier in the day, the ECB’s Lagarde delivered cautious remarks, although the currency remained apathetic.

GBP/USD makes a U-turn, challenges 1.3500

GBP/USD makes a U-turn, challenges 1.3500

GBP/USD rapidly leaves behind Wednesday’s strong advance, putting the 1.3500 support to the test on Thursday. Cable’s deep pullback follows the strong gains in the Greenback, while investors continue to pencil in a potential BoE rate cut in March.

Gold sticks to the bid bias, flirts with $5,200

Gold sticks to the bid bias, flirts with $5,200

Gold is now facing some downside pressure, hovering around the $5,170 region on Thursday. The precious metal adds to Wednesday’s optimism despite the Greenback trades in a firm fashion, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East keep the yellow metal bid for now.

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar: Relief bounce fades as bearish undertone persists

Stellar is trading around $0.16 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding more than 8% in the previous day. Derivatives data paints a negative picture as XLM’s short bets hit a monthly high while Open Interest continues to decline.

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The one thing everyone is on the lookout for is US action of some sort against Iran

The FX market is minestrone soup these days. It is befuddled by conflicting data, rumors and small stories exaggerated out of proportion, and Trump-generated uncertainty. 

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin steadies as traders eye US–Iran talks

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after a 6.2% relief rally the previous day amid a broader downward trend.

