Celsius (CELH) up 15% on earnings: Where this surge pulls back

Celsius delivered an earnings surprise with red on the bottom line but green on revenue, and the stock is responding with about a 15% surge in pre-market trading before the bell.

This type of move creates immediate interest for traders watching where resistance might emerge if the momentum continues into regular trading hours. There are two trendlines that define potential resistance zones: one connecting previous pivot highs and another connecting previous pivot lows. Both could act as barriers if the move up for CELH continues.

The first level to watch is the $70 even number, which carries dual significance as both a psychological level and a spot where it lines up with the trendline connecting previous pivot lows. Psychological levels like round numbers tend to attract selling pressure, and when you combine that with a technical trendline that's connecting prior lows (which now acts as resistance after being broken), you get a zone that's likely to produce at least some pullback or consolidation.

Beyond that initial resistance, the next level sits about $20 higher around $90, which aligns with the trendline connecting previous pivot highs. This upper trendline has defined the ceiling of price action, and if CELH can push through the $70 resistance and maintain momentum over the next few days, the $90 area becomes the next logical target where sellers are likely to emerge. Both areas will provide zones where pullbacks are expected, especially if we see a continued move up with strong momentum. The $70 level is particularly important because it's the first test and will determine whether this earnings pop has the strength to continue or if it's a one-day event that fades into resistance.