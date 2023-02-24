GBP/USD drops below 1.2000, heads for lowest weekly close in three months

  • US Dollar extends gains during Friday’s American session.
  • Economic data continues to support more rate hikes from the Fed.
  • GBP/USD tests levels under critical support area of 1.1940.

The GBP/USD dropped further on Friday following the release of US economic data and bottomed at 1.1927, the lowest level in a week, and slightly above the monthly low.

The pound is consolidating weekly losses amid a stronger US Dollar and higher US yields. US activity and inflation figures above consensus favoured expectations of higher for longer interest rates. As a consequence, the 2-year Treasury yield jumped to the highest since November at 4.79% and the 10-year moved toward 4%.

The dollar on Friday accelerated to the upside also boosted by a deterioration in market sentiment. The GBP/USD broke decisively below 1.2000. It is hovering around 1.1940/50, down almost a hundred pips for the level it had a week ago.

The weekly chart shows the price testing the 20-week moving average, after being unable to recover above the 20-day moving average at 1.2120. It is falling for the third consecutive day.

“Should the pair yield a daily closing below the critical support around the 1.1940 level, where the 100 and 200 DMAs (Daily Moving Averages) converge, a sharp sell-off toward the 1.1900 round figure will be in the offing. Further south, the 2023 low of 1.1841 will be next on sellers' radars”, writes Dhawni Mehta, Analyst at FXStreet. According to Mehta, the GBP/USD needs acceptance above the 1.2150 static resistance and the 50-day DMA to initiate a fresh recovery toward 1.2200.

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1952
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 1.2023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2131
Daily SMA50 1.2153
Daily SMA100 1.1932
Daily SMA200 1.1933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2075
Previous Daily Low 1.1992
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2043
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1985
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1903
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2151

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

