GBP/USD: Depressed around mid-1.3500s despite vaccine, stimulus hopes

- GBP/USD remains pressured for third consecutive day, fades pullback from 1.3538 recently.
- Jump in UK’s covid cases, hospitalizations attack PM Boris Johnson’s promise of vaccine near 10 miles from home.
- Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine claims effectiveness against COVID-19 strains, US President Trump concedes defeat after broad criticism over Capitol Hill issue.
- US NFP, UK PM Johnson’s daily update, virus numbers and stimulus headlines will be the key to watch.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3557, down 0.08% intraday, while heading into the London open on Friday. The cable drops for the third day in a row even as UK PM Boris Johnson cheered vaccine hopes. The quote’s weakness also ignores upbeat market sentiment amid hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus. The reason could be traced from the jump in the virus numbers and economic fears at a time when the Brexit deal failed to please Britons. Although the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be important for the day, major attention will be given to the UK PM Johnson’s daily vaccine update and US stimulus headlines for fresh impulse.
Early Friday, Sky News quoted Chief Executive of the National Health Services (NHS) England while saying, “Claims that hospitals are not under pressure from surging numbers of people suffering badly with coronavirus are a lie.” The news also mentioned, “Sir Simon had earlier outlined the current challenges facing the NHS in England, describing how there are now 50% more coronavirus patients in hospitals now than during the peak of the first wave of infections last April.”
To combat the pessimism, UK PM Johnson said to have delivered almost 1.5 million vaccine jabs during the first day. The Tory leader also stated, "If all goes well, these together should have the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of vaccines per day by 15 January.
Also playing negatively for the sterling is a nightmare that British Truckers are facing due to the Brexit deal and red-tape, per Bloomberg. Further, Daily Mail highlights pessimism among the British companies due to the Brexit deal while saying, “British companies give up on cross-Channel trade because of Brexit red tape.
Alternatively, US President Donald Trump’s public acceptance of defeat and a likely impeachment eases the Democratic Party’s road to more stimulus after winning the Senate. Also favoring the mood could be the headlines from the market leader COVID-19 vaccine developer, Pfizer-BioNTech, suggesting their drug can tame recently found variants of the virus in the UK and South Africa.
Amid these plays, stock futures from the US and the UK print mild gains while the US 10-year treasury yields jump to 2017 levels.
Moving on, GBP/USD traders will wait for UK PM Johnson’s comments on virus and vaccine while also waiting for the US employment data for December. Although virus woes and disappointment from Brexit pressure the cable, overall optimism in the market may recall the buyers.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Long path to recover to be even longer
Technical analysis
21-day SMA support of 1.3513 becomes imminent as the weekly falling trend line, at 1.3645 now, directs GBP/USD to the south.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.356
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3512
|Daily SMA50
|1.3356
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3633
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3622
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks south amid bear pennant, rising yields, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.2250, as the relentless rally in the Treasury yields buoys the US dollar amid reflation trades and vaccine optimism. Bear pennant breakdown on the hourly chart points to more losses. All eyes remain on US payrolls and politics.
GBP/USD: Depressed around mid-1.3500s despite vaccine, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD remains pressured for third straight day, recapturing 1.3550 ahead of the London open. Treasury yields driven rebound in the US dollar weighs on cable. US NFP, virus updates and stimulus headlines will be key to watch.
Gold eyes $1900 amid T-yields rally, ahead of NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to feel the pull of gravity and closes in on the critical $1900 support. The narrative of reflation trades plays out, driving Treasury yields higher on expectations of higher fiscal stimulus by the Biden administration.
US Nonfarm Payrolls December Preview: Labor economy woes escalate
American employers likely pulled back on hiring in December as the strict lockdown and burgeoning pandemic caseload in California, the nation's largest economy, invoked caution even as the business community is planning for the eventual economic revival.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.