GBP/USD: Demand for weekly put options strongest since September 2016

- GBP/USD's weekly risk reversals show the strongest bearish bias in over three years.
- Investors are hedging for a surprise election outcome.
Sterling investors are hedging themselves against a surprise election outcome - Labour victory or hung parliament - which could spell doom for the British currency, risk reversals show.
On Tuesday, one-week Sterling risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts, fell to -5.32, signaling the strongest bearish bias since September 2016.
A negative number indicates the demand or volatility premium claimed by the put options (bearish bets) is higher than that by the call options (bullish bets).
One-week risk reversals have witnessed a near-90 degree drop from -0.60 to -5.32 over the last 12 days. During the same time period, GBP/USD rose from 1.29 to 1.3215.
The divergence is unusual and indicates fear among investors that the election outcome could be different than what opinion polls are predicting.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tory party will win 339 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, Labour 231, the Scottish National Party 41, and the Liberal Democrats 15, according to YouGov MRP poll. Johnson's lead, however, has recently narrowed sharply.
Britons are set to vote on Dec. 12.
Risk reversals
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends bids on 0.68 amid tariffs uncertainty, ahead of Fed
AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel
USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.
US Consumer Price Index November Preview: Inflation nostalgia
The consumer price index is predicted to increase 0.2% in November after adding 0.4% in October. Annual inflation is expected to increase 2.0% last month following October’s 1.8% gain.
Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD: Weekly candle's long upper wick suggests bullish exhaustion
GBP/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the week at 1.3136, having hit a high of 1.3215 on Tuesday. The long upper wick of the weekly candle, as represented by the pullback from 1.3215 to 1.3135, is signaling bullish exhaustion.