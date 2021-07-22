GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters

- GBP/USD remains sidelined following a rebound from five-month low.
- EU rejects UK’s request to alter NI protocol but ready for “flexible, practical solutions”.
- UK cheers having antibody but reports a 50% weekly jump in virus-led deaths on a day.
- US policymakers jostle over infrastructure spending, budget, ECB eyed.
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a four-day uptrend while stepping from the highest levels since April on Wednesday as market sentiment improved. Although no major positive headlines could be held responsible, upbeat earnings can be traced for strong equities and risk-on mood.
That said, the European Union (EU) rejected a 28-page paper to alter the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol request by the UK. Even so, EU Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said, per The Guardian, that Brussels has sought “flexible, practical solutions” and “will not agree to a renegotiation of the protocol”.
On the other hand, UK reported a slightly higher daily covid count, 44,104 versus 42,302 the last Wednesday, but a 50% weekly jump in the death toll to 73 keeps highlighting the Delta covid variant fears. It’s worth noting that Australia also reported the highest daily infections since September, per ABC News data.
Elsewhere, the US policymakers rejected opening debate on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill, pushing it back to Monday, but the Democrats seem optimistic over the passage. Further, the Sino-American tussles escalate as US Trade Representative Katherine Tai backs the Australian trade dispute with China.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed positive and helps S&P 500 Futures to print mild gains by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields also remain firm for the third consecutive day.
Considering a lack of major data/events in the UK, the GBP/USD traders will keep their eyes on the ECB meeting results and US second-tier data flow, not to forget risk catalysts, for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Although GBP/USD regains 200-DMA, around 1.3710, bulls need to cross the early July lows near 1.3735 to extend the recovery moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3708
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3712
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3813
|Daily SMA50
|1.3986
|Daily SMA100
|1.3927
|Daily SMA200
|1.3706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3723
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3591
|Previous Weekly High
|1.391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3761
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3543
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3496
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3807
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3892
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
Dogecoin price gains evaporate, putting a bullish DOGE outcome in doubt
Dogecoin price has been unable to overcome the determined resistance outlined by May’s descending trend line and today’s notable reversal of earlier gains suggests that DOGE will once again fail to close above the trend line.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.