GBP/USD: Current recovery seems vulnerable

GBP/USD has been rising amid optimism coming from China but growing chances of negative rates in the UK, Brexit, and US coronavirus may weigh on markets, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“The Chinese media has been talking about a bull market following the recovery from coronavirus – and traders reacted. Stocks in the world's second-largest economy kicked off the week with gains, weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Trading volume in Shanghai is at its highest since 2015 and interest in bullish markets is up some ten times according to Chinese search engine Baidu.”
“COVID-19 seems to be under control in the UK, where the exception of a localized lockdown in Leicester did not stop Brits in other places from going to the pub. However, that may currently be the only factor supporting sterling.”
“Andrew Bailey, Governor oft he BoE, reportedly sent a letter to commercial banks, preparing them for negative interest rates. They may need time to just their systems to such a move – but pressure on the pound is already seen now.”
“Another adverse factor is Brexit, with talks resuming after they were postponed late last week. The gap between the EU and the UK on regulatory alignment remains wide – and no breakthrough is likely anytime soon.”
“While optimism about the global recovery is encouraging, America's economy may already be feeling the impact of the surge in coronavirus cases. Goldman Sachs has lowered its outlook for the world's largest economy.”
“The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index due out later on Monday will likely confirm the recovery seen in early June. However, high-frequency data from later in the month – restaurant reservations, gasoline consumption, and jobless claims – show the recovery has leveled out. Further such reports may push the safe-haven dollar higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured as German data disappoints, market optimism fades
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.13, off the highs. German industrial output rose by only 7.8% in May, below expectations. Optimism about China's recovery faded and US coronavirus cases remain worrying.
AUD/USD falls to 0.6950 as Melbourne put under lockdown
AUD/USD is retreating to around 0.6950 after Melbourne was put under a strict six-week lockdown following an outbreak of COVID-19. The RBA left rates unchanged as expected.
Gold: Bullish bias intact while above critical $1777 support
Gold consolidated the recent bullish momentum and remained within a striking distance of the seven-year highs of $1789.28 reached last week. The bulls seemed undeterred by the risk-on rally in the global stocks amid underlying COVID concerns. A test of $1800 mark on the cards?
GBP/USD battles 1.25 amid speculation about UK fiscal stimulus
GBP/USD is trading just under 1.25 ahead of UK Chancellor Sunak's appearance in parliament, amid speculation about fiscal stimulus. Concerns about Brexit and US coronavirus are in play.
WTI eases from two-week top ahead of API stockpile data
WTI stays depressed while extending pullback from $40.83. Coronavirus woes battle economic optimism in China, US summer driving demand slows. Saudi Arabia hikes selling price, another explosion reported in Tehran. API data, risk catalysts will be in the spotlight.