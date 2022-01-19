GBP/USD has struggled to gather recovery momentum after UK inflation data. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the next bearish target aligns at 1.3530.
Cable is unlikely to stage a convincing rebound in the near-term
“The UK's Office for National Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed to 5.4% on a yearly basis in December from 5.1% in November. This print surpassed the market forecast of 5.2% but the Producer Price Index - Input (PPI) declined to 13.5% from 15.2% in the same period, not allowing GBP/USD to gain traction.”
“GBP/USD needs to hold above 1.3600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the one-month uptrend) and confirm it as support in order to shake off the bearish pressure. 1.3640 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA) align as the next hurdles.”
“Additional losses toward 1.3530 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be witnessed if a four-hour candle closes below 1.3570, where the 100-period SMA is located.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1300 as US dollar tracks yields lower
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, consolidating near multi-day lows amid a pullback in the US Treasury yields. A broad US dollar decline on easing yields and risk-aversion underpins the pair’s rebound amid a data light Eurozone docket.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as annual CPI surpasses expectations
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3600 in the early European session on Wednesday as investors assess the UK inflation figures. The ONS reported that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 5.4% in December from 5.1% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 5.2%.
Gold needs to crack $1,820 for meaningful recovery
Gold price licks its wound amid a pause in the US Treasury yields rally. US dollar tracks yields pullback amid a risk-off market environment.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Wall Street Collapse: Need Help? We map it out
We have warned our readers, but if you are caught invested in a bull market that is over, then it is time to invest in this beginning bear market. In case you didn't see it stocks just had a sharp collapse day.