The NZD/USD pair attracts some dip-buyers near the 0.5745-0.5740 region during the Asian session on Monday, and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the highest level since October, touched earlier this month. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and currently trade around the 0.5760 area, up just over 0.5% for the day.

A generally positive tone around the equity markets acts as a tailwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi amid the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path. In fact, RBNZ Governor Ann Breman said last week that the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is likely to remain at its current level of 2.25% for an extended period if economic conditions unfold as expected. This supports the NZD/USD pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action.

The USD Index (DXY) is seen consolidating last week's modest recovery gains from its lowest level since early October, though the downside remains cushioned in the wake of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. In fact, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said that monetary policy is in a good place to pause and assess the effects of 75 basis points (bps) of interest rate cuts on the economy during the first quarter, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Moreover, rising geopolitical risks could benefit the safe-haven buck and cap the perceived riskier NZD/USD pair. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide said on Sunday that changes made by the Europeans and Ukraine to US proposals did not improve prospects for peace. Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that officials are planning to brief US President Donald Trump about options for attacking Iran again.

This comes on top of rising tensions between the US and Venezuela, which, in turn, favors the USD bulls and warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the NZD/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets as trading volumes are expected to remain thin on the back of the year-end holiday season. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.