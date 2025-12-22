The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.1710 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Greenback after the European Central Bank (ECB) left its policy rates unchanged and took a more positive view on the Eurozone economy, which has shown resilience to global trade shocks. Financial markets are likely to remain subdued as traders book profits ahead of the long holiday period.

The ECB kept its key policy rates on hold at 2.0% since June, and its latest pause last week also came with upgrades to growth and inflation forecasts. Traders expect a lengthy rate pause until at least June after ECB President Christine Lagarde cited heavy uncertainty and avoided forward guidance. Signals that the rate cut cycle is ending could provide some support to the shared currency against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term.

Across the pond, the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely expected 25 basis-point (bps) rate cut in December, bringing the federal funds rate to 3.50-3.75%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that a rate hike is not likely in the near future and that the US central bank is in a "wait-and-see" mode to assess incoming economic data.

The Summary of Economic Projections, or so-called "dot plot," indicated a median expectation of only one additional rate cut in 2026. Nonetheless, markets are now pricing in expectations for potentially two or more rate cuts next year, according to the CME FedWatch tool. This, in turn, could undermine the USD and act as a tailwind for the major pair.