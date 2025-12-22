Japan’s Top FX Diplomat Mimura: Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves

Atsushi Mimura, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, said on Monday that he is concerned about foreign exchange move and will take appropriate action against excessive actions.

Key quotes

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.



Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.



Concerned about the forex move.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading around 157.65, down 0.08% on the day.