Israel PM Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on potential new Iran strikes

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that officials are growing worried that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missile program, which was damaged by Israeli military strikes earlier this year, NBC News reported.

Netanyahu added that officials are planning to brief US President Donald Trump about options for attacking Iran again, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans and four former US officials briefed on them.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading 0.54% higher on the day to trade at $56.84. The Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.59% higher on the day to trade at $4,365.