- GBP/USD retreats from a multi-month high amid a modest pickup in the USD demand.
- An uptick in the US bond yields prompts some USD short-covering amid thin trading.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes might cap the buck and lend support to the pair.
The GBP/USD pair edges lower on Friday and moves away from its highest level since August 12, around the 1.2150-1.2155 region touched on Thursday. The pair remains on the defensive through the early North American session and is currently placed near the daily low, around the 1.2065-1.2060 region.
As investors digest Wednesday's dovish FOMC meeting minutes, the US Dollar attracts some buyers on the last day of the week and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields turns out to be a key factor prompting some short-covering around the buck amid relatively thin trading conditions. Apart from this, the attempted USD recovery lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its policy tightening and have now fully priced in a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike at the December meeting. This is likely to act as a headwind for the US bond yields. apart from this, a generally positive risk tone might further contribute to capping the upside for the safe-haven greenback. This, in turn, should lend some support to the GBP/USD pair and help limit deeper losses.
Furthermore, firming expectations that the Bank of England will continue to raise borrowing costs to combat stubbornly high inflation. This might underpin the British Pound and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the GBP/USD pair. In the absence of any relevant economic data, the fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any further slide. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to post gains for the third straight week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2075
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1682
|Daily SMA50
|1.1404
|Daily SMA100
|1.1644
|Daily SMA200
|1.2192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2113
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.206
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2001
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar gathers strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to push lower. Trading volumes are likely to remain thin on Black Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2050 amid souring market mood
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.2050 on Friday. Renewed concerns over China imposing strict coronavirus restrictions weigh on risk sentiment ahead of the weekend, helping the US Dollar find demand as a safe haven.
Gold fails to hold above $1,750 as US yields push higher
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,750 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
Bitcoin price is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.