GBP/USD consolidates in a range below mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD struggled for a firm direction on Monday and remained confined in a range.
- A broad-based USD strength was seen as a key factor capping the upside for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session and remained confined in a range below mid-1.3800s.
The pair showed some resilience below the 1.3800 mark on Friday, albeit, so far, has struggled to register any meaningful recovery from near one-month lows. A broad-based US dollar strength was seen as a key factor that held bulls from placing bets and capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Friday's stunning US jobs report for February reinforced the narrative of a strong sequential US economic recovery from the pandemic and continued lending some support to the USD. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback.
The US Senate on Saturday passed a much-awaited $1.9 trillion stimulus package and sparked another sell-off in the US fixed income market. This, along with expectations for an uptick in the US inflation, pushed the yields on the benchmark 10-year US bond back closer to 1.60%, or over one-year tops.
Meanwhile, the bond market rout raised fears of distressed selling in other asset classes. Adding to this, reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities led to a cautious mood around the equity markets. This, in turn, extended some additional support to the safe-haven greenback.
On the other hand, the British pound found some support from the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdown measures in England. As the first step of a four-step plan, all schools reopened from March 8 and recreation in outdoor public spaces will be allowed between two people.
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to comments by the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey. Speaking at a webinar this Monday, Bailey said that the economic outlook is positive and that we will see a rise in inflation in the short term.
There isn’t any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the UK or the US, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. That said, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3847
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3927
|Daily SMA50
|1.3753
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3907
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3779
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3858
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3909
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3972
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4038
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
