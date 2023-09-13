GBP/USD consolidates in a familiar range around 1.2500 ahead of UK macro data, US CPI

- GBP/USD attracts some buyers on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Subdued USD demand acts as a tailwind ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
- Bets that the BoE is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle cap further gains.
The GBP/USD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past week or so. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2500 psychological mark and remain well within the striking distance of a three-month low touched last Thursday.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near the weekly low and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair, though expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle cap the upside. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told lawmakers last week that the central bank is much nearer to ending its run of rate increases. Furthermore, the UK employment details released on Tuesday pointed to a cooling labour market and do not justify another rate hike after the widely anticipated lift-off in September.
The Federal Reserve (Fed), on the other hand, is expected to pause at its policy meeting next week. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps rate hike by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Moreover, the fact that inflation is not cooling fast enough should allow the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. Hence, the focus remains on the US CPI report, due later today, which will provide fresh cues about the Fed's future rate hike path.
In the meantime, the prospects for further policy tightening by the US central bank remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback and contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the GBP/USD pair. Traders now look to the UK macro data dump, including the monthly GDP report, to grab short-term opportunities during the European session. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, warrants some caution for bulls.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2498
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.249
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2624
|Daily SMA50
|1.2753
|Daily SMA100
|1.2656
|Daily SMA200
|1.243
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2531
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2459
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2487
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2599
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 on US CPI day
AUD/USD is approaching 0.6400, having come under fresh selling pressure in the Asian session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds even as markets turn cautious amid rising oil prices and ahead of the key US inflation data.
USD/JPY sits at weekly high above 147.00, US CPI in focus
USD/JPY is trading near 147.50, sitting at weekly highs while filling Monday's bearish opening gap. The BoJ's bond-buying seems to be weighing on the Yen, despite a broadly subdued US Dollar and a tepid risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US inflation data.
Gold holds ground above $1,910 to retrace the recent losses
Gold price attempts to snap the previous day’s losses, trading higher around $1,910 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing an uptick due to the downbeat US Dollar (USD).
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
Feeling the heat from higher oil prices
Global markets are feeling the heat from higher oil prices and their inflationary implications, as the recent price upswing carries inherent risks to the Fed’s inflation and interest rate outlook.