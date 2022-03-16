- The US central bank hiked rates 25 bps, as widely expected by the markets.
- The Brtish pound’s initial reaction was downwards, piercing the 1.3060, though of late extended losses towards 1.3050.
- FOMC voted 8-1 with St. Louis Fed President Bullard favoring a 50 bps hike.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked 25 basis points the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) for the first time in three years. At press time, the GBP/USD is trading around 1.3053, clinging to 0.10% gains.
GBP/USD’s Market reaction
The British pound dropped from nearly 1.3100 towards 1.3060 once the headline crossed the wires, while the US 10-year Treasury note yield rose to 2.212%, the highest since May 2019.
Summary of remarks of Fed monetary policy statement
Fed officials noted that inflationary pressures remain high courtesy of supply difficulties and the pandemic. Furthermore, they said that the implications of the Russian war are “highly uncertain” for the US economy and would likely create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity.
Meanwhile, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed the dot-plot, where Fed board members expect at least seven hikes in 2022.
Regarding the labor market, the committee expects the Unemployment rate to hit 3.5% by the end of 2022 and remain at that level in the following year. Policymakers expected to begin reducing Fed’s holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) at a coming meeting. They added that they would adjust monetary policy stance as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede Fed’s goals.
Noteworthy that the Federal Open Market Committee voted 8-1 with St. Louis President James Bullard dissenting, who favored a 50 basis point increase.
Hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3057
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3042
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3331
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3438
|Daily SMA200
|1.3615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3089
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3055
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3034
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3176
