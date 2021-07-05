GBP/USD climbs to three-day tops, around mid-1.3800s

- GBP/USD built on the previous session’s post-NFP recovery move from multi-week lows.
- Diminishing odds for an earlier rate hike by the Fed acted as a headwind for the greenback.
- The optimism over the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK contributed to the uptick.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early European session and climbed to three-day tops, closer to mid-1.3800s in the last hour.
The pair gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Monday and is now looking to build on the previous session's post-NFP bounce from the lowest level since April 15. The uptick was supported by a combination of factors – a subdued US dollar demand and the optimism over the UK government's plan for the final step of easing COVID-19 restrictions.
The latest US monthly jobs data revealed that the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 5.9% in June and largely negated the headline print, which showed that the US economy added 850K jobs. This helped ease market fears about an earlier than anticipated interest rate hike by the Fed and kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by expectations that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to lift most restrictions in England on July 19. The UK government has said that Johnson will outline the roadmap out of lockdown later this Monday. This was seen as another factor that forced investors to lighten their bearish bets around the GBP/USD pair.
It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. Moreover, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of a holiday in the US might further hold traders from placing any aggressive bets, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3847
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3972
|Daily SMA50
|1.4028
|Daily SMA100
|1.3951
|Daily SMA200
|1.365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3732
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
